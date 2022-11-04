NBA star Irving banned for at least 5 matches after promoting antisemitic movie

ISTANBUL , Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five matches without pay after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media, the team confirmed on Thursday.

"We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games," the Nets said in a statement.

"We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," said the team.

The 30-year-old guard last week posted a link to an antisemitic movie but failed to apologize until hours after his team suspended him.

In the belated apology on Instagram, he wrote: "To all the Jewish families and communities who feel hurt and affected by my publication, I deeply regret causing you pain, and I apologize.

" But the Nets wrote earlier: "We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.

"Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team."The suspension means Irving will miss matches against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Irving, who joined the Nets in 2019, averaged 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in eight matches for the Nets during the 2022-23 season.