NBA Star Westbrook Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

NBA star Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :NBA star Russell Westbrook revealed Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 as the league gears up for its return in Florida later this month.

Houston Rockets star Westbrook, the 2017 Most Valuable Player and one of the biggest Names in the NBA, said in a statement he was feeling well and was in isolation.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," Westbrook said on Twitter.

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support," the 31-year-old added.

"Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

More Stories From Miscellaneous

