UrduPoint.com

NBA Stars And Legends Hail Scoring King LeBron As Greatest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

NBA stars and legends hail scoring king LeBron as greatest

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :NBA legends and current stars hailed LeBron James as the league's greatest player on Wednesday after the 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar became the competition's all-time scoring leader.

James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA points record by sinking a fadeaway jump shot late in the third quarter of a 133-130 home loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday to reach 38,388 career points, one more than iconic big man Abdul-Jabbar's total.

"It's a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

"And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written." Retired Lakers legend Magic Johnson, a former Abdul-Jabbar teammate on LA's "Showtime" championship clubs of the 1980s, was amazed to see James topple the scoring mark.

"Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points!" Johnson tweeted.

"I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy!" Kevin Love, a former Cleveland Cavaliers and 2012 US Olympic teammate of James, used the "goat" emoji -- for Greatest Of All Time -- in heralding the feat.

"True greatness.

Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey," Love tweeted. "History made. 38,388 (goat)." "It can't be contested that LeBron has been the greatest for the longest time," Love said in a social media video from James's former club.

"The fact he has been able to do what he has done for 19 years, I don't think anybody will be able to do that again." Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, who twice beat James and the Cavs in the NBA Finals while with Golden State, said James has motivated others in his journey from a poor youth in Akron, Ohio, to a global sports icon.

"Coming from where you come from, how hard you grinded for this long, it has been an inspiration from day one," Durant said. "Much love and keep setting the bar high." - 'Greatest of all time' - Other current NBA stars tweeted their congratulations and made it clear they consider James the best player the NBA has ever known.

"Congrats @KingJames ...legendary stuff right there," tweeted Golden State superstar Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion like James.

"One of one. Congrats bro," tweeted Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

"Greatest of all time," Memphis standout Ja Morant wrote on Twitter.

"This WILD!!! Unreal," tweeted Golden State's Draymond Green. "Actually doing this like THE (goat) should.""The greatest," tweeted Boston's Jaylen Brown. "Congrats to @KingJames."

Related Topics

Sports Poor Social Media Twitter Los Angeles Man Akron Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Boston Philadelphia Gold Silver Olympics All From Best Love

Recent Stories

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

32 minutes ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

32 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

38 minutes ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

38 minutes ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

38 minutes ago
 'Put politics aside', facilitate northwest Syria a ..

'Put politics aside', facilitate northwest Syria aid access: UN

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.