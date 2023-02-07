UrduPoint.com

NBA Suns President Resigns After Workplace Allegations: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

NBA Suns president resigns after workplace allegations: report

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Phoenix Suns president and chief executive Jason Rowley has resigned after a report into workplace misconduct allegations that led owner Robert Sarver to sell the NBA club, ESPN reported Monday.

Rowley, who began working for the Suns in 2007 and served as president since 2012, had told employees he would not resign after ESPN's report last December on Suns workplace complaints, many of which put Rowley at the center of the problem.

News of Rowley's departure came as the NBA's board of Governors approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns and women's NBA Phoenix Mercury to an ownership group led by billionaire Mat Ishbia late Monday.

Suns staff learned about Rowley's resignation in an email from team governor Sam Garvin, according to the latest report.

"After almost 15 years of hard work and dedicated service, Jason felt that the transition in ownership created ideal timing to close this chapter of his professional journey and pursue new opportunities," the email reportedly said.

"We wish Jason the best and are appreciative of his tireless work on behalf of our organization." ESPN had detailed accusations of intimidation, harassment, verbal intimidation and retaliation of Suns team employees two months ago.

That report led to an NBA investigation into the allegations that found racist and misogynist acts, prompting a one-year ban and $10 million fine for Sarver from the league.

After several sponsors vowed not to support ownership in the wake of the misconduct, Sarver pledged to sell the team.

Related Topics

Governor Fine Sale Phoenix December Women From Best Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

1 hour ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the worldâ€™s top lite ..

10 hours ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.