UrduPoint.com

NBA Suns Sign Paul To New Four-year Contract: Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:30 AM

NBA Suns sign Paul to new four-year contract: report

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :All-star point guard Chris Paul, who guided Phoenix to their first NBA Finals since 1993, has agreed to a new four-year deal with the Suns worth up to $120 million, US media reported Monday.

The 36-year-old opted out of his contract by declining a $44.2 million player option for next season, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Contract agreements with free agents cannot become official until the start of the new NBA year on Friday.

Paul played through a string of injuries throughout the 2021 playoffs but was able to lead the Suns into the finals, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He underwent wrist surgery but is expected to be back in time for the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season, American broadcaster ESPN reported.

In his 16th NBA season, Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game with the Suns. In 20 playoff games, he averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

In other reported free agent moves Monday, Kyle Lowry, who spent nine years with the Toronto Raptors, is headed to the Miami Heat in a sign and trade deal.

The 35-year-old Lowry won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.

Lowry posted on Twitter: "MIAMI HEAT X KYLE LOWRY.

.. LET'S GOO!!" The Heat also agreed to bring back restricted free agent Duncan Robinson on a five-year, $90 million deal, his agent Jason Glushon said.

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to trade guard Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls for two players and a draft pick, said ESPN.

The 23-year-old restricted free agent, who began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, is expected to sign a four-year, $85 million contract in a sign-and-trade agreement.

New Orleans would get point guard Tomas Satoransky, forward Garrett Temple and a future second-round pick.

In 55 games last season, Ball averaged 14.6 points and shot 37.8 percent from three-point range. In his career, Ball has averaged 11.7 points and 5.8 assists in 217 games over his four seasons. This will be Ball's third NBA team in the past four seasons.

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly re-signed guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year deal. Hardaway, 29, averaged 16.6 points with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 70 games last season.

In other moves, Jarrett Allen agreed to a five-year deal worth $100 million to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers are retooling their roster by bringing in center Dwight Howard, forward Trevor Ariza and guard Wayne Ellington.

Related Topics

Twitter Toronto Los Angeles Orleans Lead Temple Cleveland Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Miami Chicago 2019 Media From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

9 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

10 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

8 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

8 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.