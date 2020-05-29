NBA T-Wolves call for healing, change after police killing

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves vowed to promote healing and change Thursday in the wake of violent protests over the police killing of an African-American man in custody.

Fires were still burning after overnight looting following the death of unarmed 46-year-old restaurant worker George Floyd, whose death during an arrest has triggered widespread outrage.

NBA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry and retired legend Magic Johnson were among those who took to social media to express their frustrations.

The T-Wolves and four-time Women's NBA champion Minnesota Lynx, owned by businessman Glen Taylor, posted their own message Thursday in the wake of protests that turned violent after demonstrators clashed with police and set fire to stores.

"Our community is grieving the senseless tragedy and death of George Floyd.

The entire Timberwolves and Lynx organization shares its deepest sympathy to the Floyd family," the clubs said.

"We will work tirelessly to use our voices to influence change, encourage healing and promote thoughtful action as we move forward." More protests were planned as tension grew over Floyd's death and past US slayings of African-American men in police custody.

The NFL's Minnesota Vikings issued a comment late Wednesday, saying in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium.

"Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe. Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy."