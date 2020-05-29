UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA T-Wolves Call For Healing, Change After Police Killing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

NBA T-Wolves call for healing, change after police killing

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves vowed to promote healing and change Thursday in the wake of violent protests over the police killing of an African-American man in custody.

Fires were still burning after overnight looting following the death of unarmed 46-year-old restaurant worker George Floyd, whose death during an arrest has triggered widespread outrage.

NBA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry and retired legend Magic Johnson were among those who took to social media to express their frustrations.

The T-Wolves and four-time Women's NBA champion Minnesota Lynx, owned by businessman Glen Taylor, posted their own message Thursday in the wake of protests that turned violent after demonstrators clashed with police and set fire to stores.

"Our community is grieving the senseless tragedy and death of George Floyd.

The entire Timberwolves and Lynx organization shares its deepest sympathy to the Floyd family," the clubs said.

"We will work tirelessly to use our voices to influence change, encourage healing and promote thoughtful action as we move forward." More protests were planned as tension grew over Floyd's death and past US slayings of African-American men in police custody.

The NFL's Minnesota Vikings issued a comment late Wednesday, saying in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium.

"Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe. Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy."

Related Topics

Fire Police Social Media Man George Women Family All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

1 hour ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

50 minutes ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

50 minutes ago

DIG constitutes committee for conducting inquiry a ..

50 minutes ago

Govt fully active to counter coronavirus outbreak ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.