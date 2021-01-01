UrduPoint.com
NBA To Require Players To Wear Covid Tracking Devices: US Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:40 AM

NBA to require players to wear Covid tracking devices: US media

Los Angeles, Jan 1, 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The NBA is expected to require its players to wear tracking devices on team buses and airplanes in its ongoing fight to control the spread of the coronavirus, US media reported on Thursday.

The sensor program will go into effect on January 7 and will involve players and team officials, including coaches, American sports broadcaster ESPN said.

The idea is to identify which club members would need to be quarantined if someone on the team tests positive for Covid-19. The sensor lets the wearer know when they come within six feet of someone who is also wearing a sensor.

The players would not have to wear them in the team hotel when they are on the road, or during games.

The United States has been hit harder than any other country during the global pandemic with close to 20 million cases and 344,000 deaths,

More Stories From Miscellaneous

