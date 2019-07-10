UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA To Stage Basketball Camp In Senegal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

NBA to stage basketball camp in Senegal

New York, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The NBA will stage its latest Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Senegal later this month, the organisation revealed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NBA said it is joining forces with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Senegalese Basketball Federation to stage the camp, which will bring together top youth players from across Africa to learn from current NBA and FIBA players, from July 28-31 in Dakar.

"Bringing the 17th edition of the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp to Senegal speaks to our commitment to expanding our footprint across the continent," said NBA Africa Managing Director and Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall.

Previous editions of the camp have been held in South Africa, Angola and Senegal.

More than 1,100 players from across Africa have been involved in the camp's programs, while some participants have gone on to forge successful careers in the NBA.

NBA players who participated in the camps include 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors and two-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Related Topics

Africa Toronto Dakar Philadelphia South Africa Senegal Angola July 2019 From Top

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

35 minutes ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

36 minutes ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

50 minutes ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

22 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

25 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.