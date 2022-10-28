UrduPoint.com

NBA To Stream Top French Prospect Wembanyama's Games

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NBA to stream top French prospect Wembanyama's games

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The NBA said Thursday it will stream club games featuring rising French star Victor Wembanyama as anticipation surrounding the expected 2023 No.1 Draft pick reaches fever pitch.

From Saturday, millions of basketball fans worldwide will have to chance to follow Wembanyama's exploits for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 via the NBA's online app, a statement said.

It marks the first time a non-NBA affiliated league has had games streamed on the NBA app and reflects the mounting excitement building around Wembanyama's future.

Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-3 (2.20m), is widely expected to be the first player selected in next year's NBA Draft, a mix of size, speed and athleticism with long arms who has earned praise from four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James among others.

The NBA App will also feature the French league's Leaders Cup games in February and its All-Star Game in December.

Related Topics

February December From Million

Recent Stories

CSTO Meeting to Be Held Before Russia-Armenia-Azer ..

CSTO Meeting to Be Held Before Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Summit - Kremlin

25 minutes ago
 Over 300 Publicists Sign Letter Condemning US Publ ..

Over 300 Publicists Sign Letter Condemning US Publisher for Book Deal With Justi ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia's First Transgender Politician Announces Re ..

Russia's First Transgender Politician Announces Retirement From Politics

25 minutes ago
 Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak N ..

Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak Navy held at Karachi

36 minutes ago
 Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

38 minutes ago
 Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, ..

Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitabl ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.