NBA Trail Blazers Launch Probe Amid Claims Against Olshey

New York, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Portland Trail Blazers announced Saturday they are looking into allegations of workplace misconduct after multiple reports said such claims were made against team president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The Oregonian, The Athletic and Yahoo sports reported allegations that Olshey created a hostile workplace atmosphere that included bullying and intimidation that included profanity-laced tirades.

Citing unnamed sources, Yahoo Sports reported that talks with front office employees began off-site this week and some staffers were relieved after what they called a decade of mental and physical stress.

"The Portland Trail Blazers organization was recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility," the team said in a statement Saturday that did not mention any employee by name.

"In response, we immediately engaged O'Melveny and Myers, an outside firm with significant expertise in this area, to conduct a full, fair and independent review into these concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome.

"While we cannot comment on this pending matter, we are committed to continuing to build an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play." Olshey, 56, had been general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers for two years before being hired by the Trail Blazers in June 2012.

One source told the Oregonian newspaper that Olshey was "petty and vindictive". Another said the atmosphere caused many people to quit and some to seek professional psychological help.

The investigation comes days after an ESPN report prompted the NBA to open an investigation into workplace issues with the Phoenix Suns and owner Robert Sarver.

