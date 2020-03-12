NBA Warriors to face Nets without fans due to coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Golden State Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets behind closed doors on Thursday to limit the risk of coronavirus, the NBA team announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game versus the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," the Warriors said.

The Warriors are the first NBA team to opt to play behind closed doors since the coronavirus crisis erupted.