UrduPoint.com

NBA's Heat Lock Up Butler With Four-year Extension

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

NBA's Heat lock up Butler with four-year extension

Miami, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Miami Heat inked NBA All-Star guard Jimmy Butler to a four-year contract extension Saturday worth a reported $184 million Dollars.

Heat president Pat Riley called Butler "the anchor and face" of the franchise in announcing the deal, an extension of the contract that will pay Butler $36 million for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The club did not announce terms of the deal that will keep Butler in Miami through the 2025-26 season, but ESPN, citing Butler's agent, said it was worth $184 million.

"With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board," Riley said.

"He's very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the Heat organization has been a great, great coup for us." Butler started all 52 games in which he played last season, averaging a team-leading 21.

5 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds. His 2.08 steals per game led the league.

Butler also shot 86.3 percent from the foul line.

Over 10 years in the NBA, Butler has averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The 31 year-old American, who arrived in Miami two years ago, is expected to be a key component in a revamped Heat roster as the club seeks to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

He has already been instrumental in recruiting his friend Kyle Lowry to the Heat, who announced on Friday the acquiring of the six-time All-Star guard from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa.

The Heat had pursued Lowry at the trade deadline in March but couldn't make the deal, finally landing him in a sign and trade deal after free agency negotiations were allowed to begin.

Related Topics

Exchange Toronto Miami March All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

13 minutes ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

21 minutes ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

1 hour ago
 US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible ..

US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible for Resettlement - Reports

1 hour ago
 Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps ..

Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

1 hour ago
 Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history ..

Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.