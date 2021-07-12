Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley was confirmed on Sunday as the new head coach of the NBA's Orlando Magic, who parted ways with Steve Clifford in June after failing to make the playoffs.

"We would like to welcome Jamahl and his family to the Magic family," Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement.

"Within the NBA coaching community, Jamahl is considered a rising star. His coaching path is rooted in player development. He is a communicator and connector, and we look forward to him leading our group." Mosley spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant with the Mavs, who reached the playoffs four times while he was with the club.

He served as the head coach of the Mavericks' Summer League team, and prior to joining Dallas spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He spent five seasons before that with the Denver Nuggets, working player development and scouting before becoming an assistant coach.

In Dallas, Mosley has worked closely with rising start guard Luka Doncic.

After Mosley replaced quarantined Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on the bench during a victory over the New York Knicks in April Doncic said Mosley has "got the things needed for a head coach."