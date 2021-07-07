Sydney, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :NBA veteran Patty Mills and swim star Cate Campbell were selected Wednesday to carry the Australian flag at the Olympics opening ceremony in what will be their fourth Games.

San Antonio Spurs guard Mills will make history as the first Indigenous Australian to do the honours while Campbell will be her country's first female swimmer in the role.

Equestrian Andrew Hoy, at an incredible eighth Olympics, and tennis stalwart and five-time Olympian Sam Stosur were also reportedly in the running to lead the team at the July 23 opener.

"As a proud Kokatha, Naghiralgal and Dauareb-Meriam man it's incredible," said Mills, who spearheads an Australian basketball team among the gold medal favourites. "A very passionate moment, I can feel in my bones.

" Freestyler Campbell, a five-time Olympic medallist, said it meant a lot.

"Leading the Australian team out for these Olympics carries extra significance -- everyone of us, rookies and seasoned Olympians alike, have had to dig deep to earn a spot on this team," she said.

Australia is sending its second largest team ever for an overseas Olympics with 472 athletes, just short of the 482 who went to Athens in 2004.

Women make up more than half, a record, with a landmark 16 Indigenous athletes, led by Mills and tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Details of the opening ceremony have been kept tightly under wraps, with Japanese media reporting it will be half an hour longer to allow for Covid-19 countermeasures such as distancing.