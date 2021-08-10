UrduPoint.com

NBC Touts Olympics Viewership Amid Declines

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

NBC touts Olympics viewership amid declines

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :US broadcaster NBC said Monday its Olympics coverage garnered strong ratings on television and streaming despite declines from viewership in prior years.

The NBCUniversal unit said the average television audience for the Tokyo games was 15.1 million. The figure was below that of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The media group said the Tokyo event was "the most streamed Olympics ever" with some six billion streaming minutes and 2.9 billion impressions on NBC's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

An estimated 150 million Americans watched NBC's closing ceremony presentation, according to the company's citing of ratings.

"There is nothing more powerful in media than the 17 straight days of Olympics dominance," said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports.

"The pandemic fundamentally altered virtually every aspect of these Games, but our team pivoted, and reimagined, in the midst of showcasing history-making performances across 41 sports.

"Once again, we have seen the unparalleled power that these Games have on media and our culture." The website Sports Media Watch meanwhile said viewership as of last week was down 42 percent from comparable days of the Rio Olympics five years ago and among the least-watched at any Olympics.

Poynter media columnist Tom Jones said the figures were expected to show a decline of as many as 10 million US viewers compared with Rio.

"Several factors may have influenced the numbers, including a half-day's time difference between Tokyo and the United States," Jones said.

"There's also just a general somber vibe because of Covid-19 and the lack of fans."Jones said viewers were drawn to "important stories, such as American gymnast Simone Biles bringing more attention to the mental wellness of athletes by withdrawing from several events."NBC said it delivered some 120 billion minutes of content over its broadcast, cable and digital platforms including its Peacock streaming service.

Related Topics

Sports Facebook Twitter Company Rio De Janeiro Tokyo United States May 2016 2018 Olympics Media Event TV From Billion Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

9 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

9 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

9 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

9 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.