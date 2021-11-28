UrduPoint.com

NBF Offering 50 Percent Discount On All General Books

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:50 PM

NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) is offering 50 percent discount on all general books published by the Foundation.

NBF aims to encourage the proposition of creativity, literacy and to enhance the culture of writing and reading.

NBF is working with a mission to ignite a literacy cultural renaissance by encouraging all stakeholders of society across the country as well as in foreign countries.

NBF Managing Director Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed said the foundation believes in creativity leading to premier quality academic and scholastic resources to masses pertaining to fiction, non-fiction, applied sciences and pure sciences educational domains, and to disseminate effective professional educational and literary content within the country and across the globe.

He said that NBF has a vision of instilling the passion of reading, learning and writing in the hearts of every segment of the society is synonymous with instilling the foundations of progress and excellence in our country.

/778

Related Topics

Progress Reading All

Recent Stories

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.