NBF online books shop gaining popularity among readers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) online books shop is gaining popularity among the students and readers.

The initiative has been taken to promote books reading culture, an official of National Book Foundation Raza Mehmood told APP.

He said NBF uploaded its fresh publications on website and introduce new schemes to ensure availability of books.

The official said e-book trend was gaining popularity among readers as advance technology ensures ease and comfort.

He said this initiative was fruitful as the readers were able to have access to all important publications with one click on website.

Books ordering process is simple and easy. "Browse books in NBF online Book Shop and search books", he said.

"Add any book to cart, after adding any book to cart you'll be redirected to your cart. You can also view your cart anytime by clicking the cart icon in the top menu.

You'll have to enter your Customer Information (email, etc), Delivery Information, Payment Method and Order Comments. After the ordering process, NBF representative will call you for order confirmation", the official said.

>