NBF Publishes Book "Zaban Zad-e-Aam Masry Or Ashaar"

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a book of well-known poet and researcher Dr Badr Munir's titled "Zaban Zad-e-Aam Masra or Ashaar" here on Sunday.

Dr. Badr Munir has selected and arranged the verses and poems in the book according to the alphabetical order.

Apart from poetry, Dr. Badr Munir is also well known in research and criticism and two collections of his grim poetry, two collections of humorous poetry and seven works based on research and criticism have come to light.

This 168 page book contains selected poems and verses of famous poets, an official informed APP.

This edition has been published in 1000 numbers and the price is Rs. 200 / - so that students and lovers of poetry can easily get the book.

The Publications Department of the National Book Foundation continues to publish interesting, useful and informative books on various topics,he stated.

