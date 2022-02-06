NBF takes various initiative to promote book reading culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) has taken various initiatives to launch a series of innovative projects to promote book reading culture.

According to NBF, these initiatives included the formation of Village Book Clubs, City Book Clubs, Children's Book Clubs, Prisoners' Free Minds Book Clubs, Senior Citizens Book Clubs, Travellers' Book Clubs (Books on Wheels), Flying Book Clubs, and Hospital Book Clubs.

NBF has come up with another novel idea to appoint book-loving celebrities of the country as Book Ambassadors to play their role in promoting book-reading habits.

The book ambassadors use the honor, respect, and influence they enjoy in society to nurture the love of books and promote reading habits in society.

Braille books were provided to visually disabled persons, almost free of cost.

The braille books include Holy Quran with urdu translation which is one of its kind in the world, Bang-e-Dara, Bal-e-Jabriel along with over 108 other publications of national importance.

