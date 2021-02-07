NBF to provide more Braille Books free of cast country wide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director National Book Foundation (NBF) Qaisar Alam has said that National Book Foundation (NBF) provides Braille books free of cost to the visually impaired across Pakistan and more facilities will be provided in this regard. Talking to APP, MD said that workshops and seminars will be organized to make people aware of the problems of the visually impaired and their problems will be solved. He said that for blind people braille is the path to becoming literate yet an astonishing adding that 90% of blind children are not learning braille in school. Braille books are provided to the visually disabled persons, almost free of cost and the braille books include Holy Quran with urdu translation which is one of its kind in the world, Bang-e-Dara, Bal-e-Jabriel alongwith over 108 other publications of national importance,he added.

He said that NBF has planned to extend their facilities for visually impaired to make access of book reading easy to them. He said that the NBF is working hard for the promotion of book culture in Pakistan and will take steps to improve the system of Braille books in particular. He said that NBF has the honor of publishing the complete Quran and the Urdu translation of the Quran in Braille.

Printing of Braille books in NBF is a revolutionary step which is progressing day by day, he stated.

