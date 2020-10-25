UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBF's Readers Club Membership Drive In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

NBF's Readers Club membership drive in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) Readers Club's membership drive continued  to attract the book readers to get books on discounted rates.          Membership drive is in full swing which was inaugurated on October 19 to provide standard books at fifty percent less prices.                                         According to an official, hundred of readers were getting membership on daily basis as the Readers Club Scheme was the most popular development scheme and through this scheme a member can get books on 55 percent discounted rates.                                                                                He said that Membership fee is Rs 110 adding that Readers Club Scheme attracts number of  book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme.                      The membership drive will continue for three months to facilitate books on low-priced rates.

He said that to get membership there is only need to show a copy of National Identity Card (NIC) and 2 passport size photos.  He said that the membership would be preferred on first come first serve basis at NBF Head Office as well as other regional branches.

                         He said that NBF is promoting book reading culture in country by offering books on inexpensive rates.    He said that after membership drive NBF will take series of innovative projects including the formation of Village Book Clubs, City Book Clubs and Children's Book Clubs.             He said that National Book Foundation is one of the most important and active organizations in the history.                        He said that the dream of development of the society cannot be realized without knowledge and book-friendliness.    He said that the government is committed to an integrated strategy to promote book reading.

He said that this scheme is being inaugurated all over the country including Islamabad, Lahore and Multan.

This will help in developing a culture of book-friendliness, he said.

He said that the performance of NBF is an example one for all adding that NBF started the Readers Book Club in 1984-85.

NBF is playing an important role in promoting book reading and book-friendliness culture in the form of a tall tree, he stated.  /395

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Reading October All Government Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

3 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

3 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

1 hour ago

OPEC Fund develops cooperation with Western Africa ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE helps world stem polio amid virus

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 42.4 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.