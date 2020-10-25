ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) Readers Club's membership drive continued to attract the book readers to get books on discounted rates. Membership drive is in full swing which was inaugurated on October 19 to provide standard books at fifty percent less prices. According to an official, hundred of readers were getting membership on daily basis as the Readers Club Scheme was the most popular development scheme and through this scheme a member can get books on 55 percent discounted rates. He said that Membership fee is Rs 110 adding that Readers Club Scheme attracts number of book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme. The membership drive will continue for three months to facilitate books on low-priced rates.

He said that to get membership there is only need to show a copy of National Identity Card (NIC) and 2 passport size photos. He said that the membership would be preferred on first come first serve basis at NBF Head Office as well as other regional branches.

He said that NBF is promoting book reading culture in country by offering books on inexpensive rates. He said that after membership drive NBF will take series of innovative projects including the formation of Village Book Clubs, City Book Clubs and Children's Book Clubs. He said that National Book Foundation is one of the most important and active organizations in the history. He said that the dream of development of the society cannot be realized without knowledge and book-friendliness. He said that the government is committed to an integrated strategy to promote book reading.

He said that this scheme is being inaugurated all over the country including Islamabad, Lahore and Multan.

This will help in developing a culture of book-friendliness, he said.

He said that the performance of NBF is an example one for all adding that NBF started the Readers Book Club in 1984-85.

NBF is playing an important role in promoting book reading and book-friendliness culture in the form of a tall tree, he stated. /395