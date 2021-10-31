UrduPoint.com

NCA Announces Admissions For Under Graduate Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:30 PM

NCA announces admissions for under graduate programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) announced admissions for under graduate programmes of academic session 2022.

According to NCA, applications for admission in NCA Lahore and Rawalpindi were invited on separate prescribed online forms against reserved seats, open merit, self finance / self support scheme (All Pakistan Basis) for the province of Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.

Last date for submission of application is November 10, 2021.

NCA offers a number of professional undergraduate and graduate degree courses.

/778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Balochistan FATA Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir November All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

39 seconds ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.