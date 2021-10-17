UrduPoint.com

NCA Announces Two-week Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

NCA announces two-week workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) is conducting a two-week workshop in Calligraphy, Fresco Painting, Zardozi (Silma Sitara), Traditional Painting Techniques, Traditional Craft (Weaving), and Digital Film Making techniques.

According to NCA, the last date for registration is October 25, and forms can be submitted at the college's reception desk or sent via courier service to the following address deputy registrar academics, National College of Arts, 4-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore.

There is no registration fee for NCA students. While the registration fee for outsiders is Rs. 10,000 for each course.

/778

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies October

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

2 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.