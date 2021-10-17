NCA announces two-week workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) is conducting a two-week workshop in Calligraphy, Fresco Painting, Zardozi (Silma Sitara), Traditional Painting Techniques, Traditional Craft (Weaving), and Digital Film Making techniques.

According to NCA, the last date for registration is October 25, and forms can be submitted at the college's reception desk or sent via courier service to the following address deputy registrar academics, National College of Arts, 4-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore.

There is no registration fee for NCA students. While the registration fee for outsiders is Rs. 10,000 for each course.

