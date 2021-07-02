NCA pays glowing tribute to visual artist late Lala Rukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday paid a glowing tribute to Visual artist, Educator and activist late Lala Rukh (1928-2017).

In a statement, NCA said that "In the spirit of commemoration and remembrance National College of Arts, pays homage to the National Heroes of the country,", adding that amongst them were Poets, Writers, Artists and Academicians.

We celebrate these personalities by exclusively designing panels which are displayed, every week to make sure people were acquainted with all these renowned figures.