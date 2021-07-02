UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCA Pays Glowing Tribute To Visual Artist Late Lala Rukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM

NCA pays glowing tribute to visual artist late Lala Rukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday paid a glowing tribute to Visual artist, Educator and activist late Lala Rukh (1928-2017).

In a statement, NCA said that "In the spirit of commemoration and remembrance National College of Arts, pays homage to the National Heroes of the country,", adding that amongst them were Poets, Writers, Artists and Academicians.

We celebrate these personalities by exclusively designing panels which are displayed, every week to make sure people were acquainted with all these renowned figures.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

29 minutes ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.