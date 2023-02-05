NCHD holds events to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Sunday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for freedom and for their right of self-determination.

This was done in line with the decision taken by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain in a consultative meeting, held on Friday at the Ministry.

Director General NCHD Syed Junaid Akhlaq personally supervised all the planning to organize seminars, debates, quiz competitions, essay competitions and solidarity walks etc. in Community Feeder Schools, Adult Literacy Centers and Madras Schools being run under NCHD all across Pakistan with the purpose to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

These events were in collaboration with the District authorities and Civil Society Organizations.

Director General NCHD Syed Junaid Akhlaq participated in an event organized by NCHD at Dhok Chodhrian- Village Pinhot UC Chira, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

On this occasion, students made speeches to highlight the issue of Kashmir followed by a quiz competition.

The function was also attended by a large number of community people.

Director General said that Pakistani government and people stand firmly in solidarity with Kashmiri people for their struggle for freedom and right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

A solidarity and awareness raising walk was also arranged on this occasion which was attended by a large number of community people, students and Learners of Adult Literacy Centers, holding placards.

The Director General said that we would continue to ensure that Kashmiri people voices are heard and their rights are respected.

NCHD organized such event all across the country on 4th and 5th February 2023 to raise awareness to entire world that Kashmiri people have been facing the brutality of India and Indian forces for last 77 years or so and world must be cognizant of this and play its role for giving Kashmiri people their fundamental right of self-determination.