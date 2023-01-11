NCSO showcases its services to Pilgrims & Umrah performers at "Hajj Expo 2023" in Jeddah

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center for Security Operations (NCSO) reviews the security and humanitarian services being provided to pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Holy Mosque by receiving security and humanitarian calls via the emergency number (911), and being honored to serve them in several languages, within the pavilion of the Ministry of Interior participating at Hajj Expo 2023 being held in the governorate of Jeddah on January 9-12, 2023.

NCSO provides visitors to the Ministry of the Interior's pavilion with an explanation of the security and humanitarian services, the mechanism for receiving calls through an integrated security communication system, the effective contribution to the quality of life of society, the enhancement of security and safety, the service of pilgrims 24 hours a day, and the response to their calls in a record time of no more than two seconds before transmitting them to the relevant authorities within no more than (45) seconds for each call, in addition to reviewing the surveillance camera system in vital roads and squares, and allocating the "Enjoy the Experience" corner, which simulates the mechanism of action inside the center.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior participates in a pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the conference by showcasing the services of the Ministry's Agency for Civil Status, NCSO, the General Directorate of Passports, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security, Absher, and the Ministry of Interior Staff' Club in Makkah, in addition to contributions of the Vision Realization Office and the security sectors of the ministry, affiliated to the program for serving pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Holy Mosque through Makkah Road initiative.