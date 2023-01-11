UrduPoint.com

NCSO Showcases Its Services To Pilgrims & Umrah Performers At "Hajj Expo 2023" In Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:30 AM

NCSO showcases its services to Pilgrims & Umrah performers at "Hajj Expo 2023" in Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center for Security Operations (NCSO) reviews the security and humanitarian services being provided to pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Holy Mosque by receiving security and humanitarian calls via the emergency number (911), and being honored to serve them in several languages, within the pavilion of the Ministry of Interior participating at Hajj Expo 2023 being held in the governorate of Jeddah on January 9-12, 2023.

NCSO provides visitors to the Ministry of the Interior's pavilion with an explanation of the security and humanitarian services, the mechanism for receiving calls through an integrated security communication system, the effective contribution to the quality of life of society, the enhancement of security and safety, the service of pilgrims 24 hours a day, and the response to their calls in a record time of no more than two seconds before transmitting them to the relevant authorities within no more than (45) seconds for each call, in addition to reviewing the surveillance camera system in vital roads and squares, and allocating the "Enjoy the Experience" corner, which simulates the mechanism of action inside the center.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior participates in a pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the conference by showcasing the services of the Ministry's Agency for Civil Status, NCSO, the General Directorate of Passports, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security, Absher, and the Ministry of Interior Staff' Club in Makkah, in addition to contributions of the Vision Realization Office and the security sectors of the ministry, affiliated to the program for serving pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Holy Mosque through Makkah Road initiative.

Related Topics

Hajj Jeddah Road Traffic Makkah January Mosque

Recent Stories

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

1 hour ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

9 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.