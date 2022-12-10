UrduPoint.com

NCSW,PNCA Hold Collaborative Show

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

NCSW,PNCA hold collaborative show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) held an exhibition and prize distribution for the poster competition on the theme of ending femicide, to commemorate 16 Days of Activism here Saturday.

As many as 50 students from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the competition and received certificates for their submissions. The top three submissions, Syeda Fatima Hashmi 1st prize, Shehwar 2nd prize and 3rd prize Fatima Salahuddin received certificates and cash awards as well. A consolidation prize was also announced for Syeda Danya Zubair Beaconhouse and a special prize for Hifza Afzal from OPF college. Jury members were also awarded a certificate for their jury.

Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar highlighted the meaning for 'he for she' concept in light of Ambassador Shaukat Mukaddam, and the support he provided for Noor Mukaddam.

She mentioned that today was World Human Rights Day and the last day for the 16 Days Of Activism, a universal celebrated campaign.

Noor's mother spoke about Noor, and mentioned she was an artist. She said Noor loved doing calligraphy and expressed herself through her art. She spoke of her family trip to Hajj, and how hard Noor worked to understand the quran and islam."The Chief Guest, Noor Mukaddam (late) father Shaukat Ali Mukaddam thanked NCSW and the PNCA for organizing this event. He said that he was very impressed and delighted to see NCSW working so hard to empower the women of this country. He said that the messages on these posters here today are very important and pertinent. Women make almost half of the population of Pakistan and have actively worked in every field."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Hajj Rawalpindi Women Family Event From Top

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

19 minutes ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

38 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

2 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.