NCSW,PNCA hold collaborative show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) held an exhibition and prize distribution for the poster competition on the theme of ending femicide, to commemorate 16 Days of Activism here Saturday.

As many as 50 students from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the competition and received certificates for their submissions. The top three submissions, Syeda Fatima Hashmi 1st prize, Shehwar 2nd prize and 3rd prize Fatima Salahuddin received certificates and cash awards as well. A consolidation prize was also announced for Syeda Danya Zubair Beaconhouse and a special prize for Hifza Afzal from OPF college. Jury members were also awarded a certificate for their jury.

Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar highlighted the meaning for 'he for she' concept in light of Ambassador Shaukat Mukaddam, and the support he provided for Noor Mukaddam.

She mentioned that today was World Human Rights Day and the last day for the 16 Days Of Activism, a universal celebrated campaign.

Noor's mother spoke about Noor, and mentioned she was an artist. She said Noor loved doing calligraphy and expressed herself through her art. She spoke of her family trip to Hajj, and how hard Noor worked to understand the quran and islam."The Chief Guest, Noor Mukaddam (late) father Shaukat Ali Mukaddam thanked NCSW and the PNCA for organizing this event. He said that he was very impressed and delighted to see NCSW working so hard to empower the women of this country. He said that the messages on these posters here today are very important and pertinent. Women make almost half of the population of Pakistan and have actively worked in every field."