NDMA Chief Meets AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

NDMA Chief meets AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman National disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt.General Akhtar Nawaz Satti called on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan at Jammu and Kashmir house in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday and discussed, the situation emerged of the merger of ERRA into NDMA and the fast deteriorating situation of corona pandemic in the State.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that the construction work on a large number of educational institutions damaged in the 2005 earthquake could not be started due to merger.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir are concerned about the future of these projects and added that no steps have been taken for the rehabilitation of damaged educational institutions of the state.

He said necessary steps are needed to be taken to complete the projects of the national importance in the area.

The Chairman NDMA informed that after the merger we have requested the federal government to provide necessary financial resources to complete the projects .

He said it is the priority of the government to complete those projects which were nearing completion .He said strategy will be finalized in consultations with the government of Azad Kashmir to complete the nation building projects of national importance in the area.

He assured that the commitment made by the government with regard to the Mirpur earthquake will also be honored.

