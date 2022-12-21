UrduPoint.com

NDMC Closes December 2022 Issuance Under Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program

Published December 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The National Debt Management Center announced the closure of December 2022 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program.

The total amount of all bids received SAR 11.082 Bn (Eleven billion and eighty two million Saudi Riyals) and the total amount allocated was set at SAR 4.699 Bn (Four billion and six hundred and ninety nine million Saudi Riyals). The Sukuk issuance was divided into two tranches as follows: The first tranche has a size of SAR 4.094 Bn (Four billion and ninety four million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2032).

The second tranche has a size of SAR 605 Mn (Six hundred and five million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2037).

This issuance confirms the NDMC's statement at the end of May 2022, that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally.

This is to ensure the Kingdom's continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.

