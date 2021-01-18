UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NE China City Begins Citywide Nucleic Acid Testing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

NE China city begins citywide nucleic acid testing

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The city of Gongzhuling in northeast China's Jilin Province began a citywide nucleic acid testing on Monday, according to local authorities.

People in residential compounds and villages must undergo home quarantine, while designated staff has been assigned to help purchase basic necessities for them, according to a notice issued by the local COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

All but necessary public venues such as supermarkets, hospitals, and drug stores, are also required to suspend operation, the notice added.

The city's Fanjiatun Township was classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 starting 8 a.m. Monday.

Jilin Province on Sunday reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Related Topics

China Jilin Sunday

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

8 hours ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.