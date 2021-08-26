NE China ports handle over 3,000 China-Europe freight trains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Northeast China's ports of Manzhouli and Suifenhe on the China-Russia border have seen over 3,000 China-Europe freight train trips this year, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

As of Wednesday, the two ports had handled 3,037 China-Europe freight train trips with 291,186 TEUs of goods, up 35.5 percent and 44.

6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the same period, Suifenhe port witnessed 323 China-Europe freight train trips with 29,176 TEUs of cargo, surging by 207.6 percent and 218.7 percent, respectively.

Over 50 China-Europe freight train routes pass through the two ports, linking more than 10 countries with 60 Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Changsha and Tianjin, among others.