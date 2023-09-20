Neanderthal remains over 50,000 years old discovered in Spain

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The remains of Neanderthals, primitive humans who lived between 250,000 and 40,000 years ago, were found in Simanya Cave within Sant Llorenc Savall Natural Park near Barcelona.

At a press conference held Tuesday at the Archaeological Museum of Catalonia, it was announced that the 50,000-year-old remains consist of 54 pieces and include those of an adult, likely female, as well as those of a teenager aged 11-12 and a child aged 7-8.

The remains are among the most significant Neanderthal remains found in the Iberian Peninsula, providing insights into the distribution of Neanderthal populations across Europe, according to the press conference.

Ongoing excavations in the cave are being conducted in partnership with several universities of Spain and Italy.