KINSHASA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Nearly 100 people were killed following floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that hit several outlying districts of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, from late Monday till early Tuesday, according to a revised assessment made public by local authorities.

Alidor Tshibanda, mayor of Mont-Ngafula, a community located in the south of Kinshasa, said at least 30 people had been killed. In Ngaliema, mayor Dieumerci Mayibazilwanga said 38 people had been confirmed dead.

About twenty other bodies were also found in Selembao and Kintambo, according to local authorities.

Kinshasa authorities also spoke of several deaths and damage to infrastructure and residential houses, including the national road which connects Kinshasa to the port city of Matadi, which was cut off due to the pouring.