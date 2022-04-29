UrduPoint.com

Nearly 100 Pct Vaccinated In Tourism Zones Of Laos: Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Nearly 100 pct vaccinated in tourism zones of Laos: survey

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A total of 99.67 percent of people living in areas of the country designated by the Lao government as Tourism Green Zones have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a study by the country's Ministry of Health and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has revealed.

Deputy Minister of Health Snong Thongsna and UNICEF Representative to Laos Pia Rebello Britto co-chaired a media briefing on Thursday on the results of the survey on vaccination coverage in the designated travel zones, which comprise the Lao capital Vientiane, Vientiane province and Luang Prabang province.

The survey, which was conducted between January and March in 2022, found that vaccination coverage in these areas was high, reaching almost 100 percent in the places allocated by the government for tourist travel.

The report also showed that residents in these areas displayed a high level of knowledge about COVID-19 prevention measures.

As of Tuesday, more than 5.7 million people, or 78.61 percent of the population have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 4.8 million people, or 65.99 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

