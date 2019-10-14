Nearly 1,000 imitation guns seized in east China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A total of 996 imitation guns were seized by the Hangzhou customs in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The confiscated guns, including sniper rifles, sub machine guns and pistols, were similar to real guns in appearance, color and size.

Loaded with bullets, they could be dangerous.

In China, imitation guns are prohibited from entry and exit of the country. They shall be confiscated and destroyed once detected by customs, and suspects shall be punished or even given criminal sanctions in severe cases.