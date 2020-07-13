Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 infected patients recover in Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of Bangladeshi people who have so far recovered from COVID-19 reached nearly 100,000 on Monday.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said in a briefing in Dhaka that the recovery rate rose to 52.61 percent Monday as more than half of positive cases had recovered from the disease so far in the country.

She said during the last 24 hours, 4,703 COVID-19 patients were cured.

"A total of 98,317 patients, so far, have been cured from COVID-19," she added.

Sultana reported an additional 3,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In addition, she confirmed 39 new COVID-19-related deaths across the country, bringing the confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 2,391.

The official said "3,099 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." She said the number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 186,894 as of Monday.

Meanwhile, she mentioned that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.28 percent against the total number of detected cases so far in the country.

According to the official, 12,423 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

And the country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.