UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 Infected Patients Recover In Bangladesh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 infected patients recover in Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of Bangladeshi people who have so far recovered from COVID-19 reached nearly 100,000 on Monday.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said in a briefing in Dhaka that the recovery rate rose to 52.61 percent Monday as more than half of positive cases had recovered from the disease so far in the country.

She said during the last 24 hours, 4,703 COVID-19 patients were cured.

"A total of 98,317 patients, so far, have been cured from COVID-19," she added.

Sultana reported an additional 3,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In addition, she confirmed 39 new COVID-19-related deaths across the country, bringing the confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 2,391.

The official said "3,099 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." She said the number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 186,894 as of Monday.

Meanwhile, she mentioned that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.28 percent against the total number of detected cases so far in the country.

According to the official, 12,423 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

And the country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka June July From

Recent Stories

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

55 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

1 hour ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.