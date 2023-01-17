UrduPoint.com

Nearly 1.5M Houses Sold In Türkiye Last Year

Published January 17, 2023

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Around 1.48 million houses were sold in Türkiye in 2022, down by 0.4% on a yearly basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

Istanbul had the highest share of sales in 2022 with 17.5% or 259,654 units, followed by Ankara with (8.5%), and Izmir (5.6%), according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

House sales to foreigners increased 15.

2% in the year to reach 67,490 units, with Istanbul ranking first with 24,953 sales to foreigners, followed by Antalya with 21,860 and Mersin with 4,316.

Among foreign nationals, Russians bought the most houses with 16,312 units, followed by Iranians with 8,223 and Iraqis with 6,241 units.

In December alone, 207,963 houses were sold in the country, down by 8.2% on an annual basis. In the month, 6,386 houses were bought by foreigners.

