Nearly 20 Trapped In China Hotel Collapse: State Media

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Nearly 20 trapped in China hotel collapse: state media

Beijing, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Rescuers are searching for 19 people who remain trapped in rubble following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China on Saturday, state media reported.

A total of 48 people have been rescued out of the 67 initially trapped when the building first crumbled, state broadcaster CCTV said Sunday.

Footage circulating on Twitter-like Weibo showed rescue workers combing through the rubble of the 80-room Xinjia hotel in coastal Quanzhou city in the dark as they reassured a woman trapped under heavy debris and carried wounded victims into ambulances.

Other footage published by local media, purportedly from security cameras across the street, showed the entire hotel collapsing in seconds.

A total of 43 people have so far been rescued from the wreckage, state news agency Xinhua said.

