Nearly 200 killed in two eastern DRC provinces last month: monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Nearly 200 civilians were killed in violence last month in two volatile provinces in the Democratic Republic of Congo's lawless east, the highest toll since June 2017, a monitor said Monday.

"Armed groups and security forces killed at least 197 civilians over the course of the last 31 days of 2019," in the North and South Kivu provinces, said the Kivu Security Tracker, a joint project of the Congo Research Group, based at New York University's Center on International Cooperation, and Human Rights Watch.

It "was the deadliest month for civilian deaths ever recorded by the Kivu Security Tracker since its creation in June 2017," a statement said.