UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 2,000 Evacuated As 'scary' Cyclone Hammers Fiji

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Nearly 2,000 evacuated as 'scary' cyclone hammers Fiji

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Nearly 2,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Sarai lashed the Pacific island nation with heavy rain and destructive winds on Saturday.

Packing wind gusts up to 140 kilometres per hour (87 mph), Sarai has brought down trees and cut power supplies while stranding thousands of holidaymakers as flights to and from Fiji were either cancelled or rescheduled.

New Zealander Melonie Sheppard, who is holidaying on Mana Island to the west of mainland Fiji, described the situation as "scary" and said their resort was in lockdown.

"We're being hammered by intense winds and horizontal rains. The resort is providing packed meals and water direct to rooms when they can," she told the New Zealand Herald.

"Wind is howling and tree debris flying about, doors and windows shaking, huge waves rolling into shore.

Water now leaking into some rooms -- it's a bit scary at times." The Fiji government issued a statement warning of "destructive force winds with... coastal sea flooding to be expected." The Fiji National Disaster Management Office said as of mid-morning on Saturday 1,970 people had sought emergency shelter and there had been no reports of any injuries.

Office director Vasiti Soko said emergency crews were assisting people in low lying areas to evacuate to higher ground.

On its present track, the cyclone is forecast to pass adjacent to Fiji's main island Viti Levu then across Fiji's southern islands before heading towards Tonga, which has activated its tropical cyclone warning centre with the storm expected to arrive late Sunday.

Related Topics

Storm Water Tonga Fiji Sunday From Government Rains New Zealand

Recent Stories

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statem ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

9 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

9 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

9 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

9 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.