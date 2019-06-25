UrduPoint.com
Nearly 20,000 Cases Of Unlicensed Medical Practice Investigated

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

Nearly 20,000 cases of unlicensed medical practice investigated

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 19,245 cases of unlicensed medical practice were investigated by health administrative authorities across China in 2018, official figures showed.

As a result of the investigations, fines and confiscation of illegal gains out of unauthorized medical practice were ordered and 206 cases with suspected acts of crimes were transferred to judicial authorities, the National Health Commission said.

A total of 28,799 cases involving unauthorized practice by medical staff with medical and healthcare institutions were also investigated last year, the commission added.

