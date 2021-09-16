- Home
Nearly 2.16 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM
BEIJING, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Nearly 2.16 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
