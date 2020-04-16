UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2,600 US Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Tally

Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 -- higher than any other nation.

