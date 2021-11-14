Nearly 27,000 people in Hong Kong get booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines

HONG KONG, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:A total of 26,925 people had taken the booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Saturday, according to the latest official data.

Beginning from Thursday, a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines has been made available to eligible groups in Hong Kong.

People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the virus can receive their third dose.

Secretary for food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Sophia Chan said on Saturday that vaccination or promoting vaccination is one of the key measures in epidemic control.

"Not only can vaccine keep people safe, it can also protect people from infecting as well as protecting people from having less severe symptoms and also protect people from dying when they contract the virus," Chan said.