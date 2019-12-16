Nearly 30 dead after gold mine collapses in northeastern DRC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KINSHASA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Nearly 30 people were killed after a gold mine collapsed in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported.

The incident happened in the province of Haut-Uele on Saturday and was caused by a landslide triggered by recent heavy rains, according to the Actualite online news portal.

The site reported that the bodies of the victims were removed from a depth of 12 meters in the quarry.