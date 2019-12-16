UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 30 Dead After Gold Mine Collapses In Northeastern DRC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Nearly 30 dead after gold mine collapses in northeastern DRC

KINSHASA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Nearly 30 people were killed after a gold mine collapsed in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported.

The incident happened in the province of Haut-Uele on Saturday and was caused by a landslide triggered by recent heavy rains, according to the Actualite online news portal.

The site reported that the bodies of the victims were removed from a depth of 12 meters in the quarry.

Related Topics

Democratic Republic Of The Congo SITE Gold Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes conversation around future ..

44 minutes ago

Seventh Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Kic ..

44 minutes ago

Fujairah Terminals continues extensive expansion w ..

46 minutes ago

Modi govt under fire: Youths come out against Modi ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.