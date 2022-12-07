UrduPoint.com

Nearly 30 Million Benefited From Volunteering Services At The Holy Grand Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Nearly 30 million Benefited from Volunteering Services at the Holy Grand Mosque

MAKKAH, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Social, Volunteering and Humanitarian Department, affiliating to the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, disclosed today that nearly 30 million worshippers have benefited from volunteering services at the Holy Grand Mosque since the inception of last Hijra year until the first quarter of the current year (1444H.).

According to the latest statistics, breakfasting meals have been offered to 5,915,193 worshipers; as many as 15,041,325 have been welcomed as guests; 366,500 ambrellas have been extended within sun cover program; 5,917,344 benefited from volunteering services; and as many as 2,357,190 blessed Zamzam water bottles have been given away.

The total volunteering time have amounted to 1,213,540 hours extended by 35 volunteering authorities, covering 17 fields, and benefiting a total of 29,597,552 persons, according to the statistics.

Related Topics

Water Mosque From Million

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

3 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

4 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.