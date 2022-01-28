Nearly 40 percent of Tigrayans face 'extreme lack of food': UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Nearly 40 percent of people in Ethiopia's Tigray face "an extreme lack of food" amid an extended de-facto blockade of the war-hit region, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said Friday.

"A new food security assessment... shows that almost 40 percent of Tigrayans are suffering an extreme lack of food, after 15 months of conflict," it said in a statement.