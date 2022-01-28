UrduPoint.com

Nearly 40 Percent Of Tigrayans Face 'extreme Lack Of Food': UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Nearly 40 percent of Tigrayans face 'extreme lack of food': UN

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Nearly 40 percent of people in Ethiopia's Tigray face "an extreme lack of food" amid an extended de-facto blockade of the war-hit region, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said Friday.

"A new food security assessment... shows that almost 40 percent of Tigrayans are suffering an extreme lack of food, after 15 months of conflict," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ethiopia

Recent Stories

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Tie ..

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Ties, Russia Ready - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of Br ..

India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of BrahMos Missile Systems - Defens ..

2 minutes ago
 PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukr ..

Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukraine Prompting US to Evacuate ..

3 minutes ago
 Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 m ..

Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 million in 6 months

3 minutes ago
 Russia doesn't want war but will defend its intere ..

Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>