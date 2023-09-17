Open Menu

Nearly 40,000 People Displaced In Flood-hit Libya: UN Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Nearly 40,000 people displaced in flood-hit Libya: UN agency

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Over 38,640 people have been displaced as a result of heavy rain and floods that hit the northeastern regions of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a Geneva-based UN agency, reported Saturday.

In a report, IOM said that the cities of Derna (at least 30,000), Bayda (3,000) and Benghazi (2,195) have the largest number of displaced people. Some of them are temporarily living in old school buildings, others are staying with relatives or families who have agreed to take them in. It emphasizes that the numbers quoted appear to be understated due to "the limited data available." There is an acute shortage of drinking water and fuel in all the affected towns, as well as disruptions in communications and power supply, the report says.

The situation in Derna is the most difficult. There is only one health facility in the eastern part of the city, but even there, shortages of staff, equipment and medicines (especially antibiotics and medications for chronic diseases) exist.

Cyclone Daniel struck northeastern Libya on September 10, bringing gale force winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms to cities along the Mediterranean coast, with the city of Derna most seriously affected.

Two dams have been destroyed there, the bursting of the dams near Derna causing the most casualties in the region.

According to the Libyan Red Crescent, the death toll exceeds 11,000.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations Water Libya September All

Recent Stories

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

3 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

3 hours ago
 Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

3 hours ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

3 hours ago
 UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

3 hours ago
 AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own fo ..

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

3 hours ago
EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

3 hours ago
 Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modifie ..

Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modified by private company

3 hours ago
 Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various ..

Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

3 hours ago
 Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

3 hours ago
 Asian Games Hangzhou to deepen Pak-China cultural, ..

Asian Games Hangzhou to deepen Pak-China cultural, sports exchanges

3 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes annual herit ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes annual heritage day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous