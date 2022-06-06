UrduPoint.com

Nearly 44,000 Detained In Crackdown On Tobacco-related Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Nearly 44,000 detained in crackdown on tobacco-related crimes

BEIJING, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Some 44,000 suspects were detained for criminal charges involved in tobacco-related crimes, as China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration and the Ministry of Public Security worked jointly between 2017 and 2021 to crack down on such offenses.

Cases solved during the joint operation involved over 100 million Yuan (14.99 million U.S. Dollars) in value, averting financial losses worth more than 100 billion yuan for the country, according to an official statement released Monday.

In the 43,000 cases handled during this time period, the Chinese police seized 2.1 million counterfeit cigarettes, nearly 100,000 tonnes of processed and unprocessed tobacco leaves, and over 1,700 machines used in manufacturing counterfeit cigarettes.

The tobacco administration and the Ministry of Public Security vowed to continue the crackdown on such crimes, with a particular emphasis on combating cross-border manufacture and sale of counterfeit cigarettes, and illegal acts involving trading or transportation of cigarettes.

