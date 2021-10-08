UrduPoint.com

Nearly 55,000 People Evacuated As Heavy Rain Lashes China's Shanxi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Nearly 55,000 people evacuated as heavy rain lashes China's Shanxi

TAIYUAN, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Nearly 55,000 people have been evacuated and 60 coal mines have suspended operations after heavy rain lashed China's coal-rich Shanxi Province, local authorities said Friday.

Recent rain in large parts of the province has led to rising water levels and flooding in multiple local rivers, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Local authorities have suspended operations in 372 non-coal mines, 14 hazardous-chemical enterprises, over 1,000 construction projects, and 166 scenic spots.

The province has also issued a Level III emergency response for natural disasters and allocated 20 million Yuan (3.09 million U.S. Dollars) to support disaster relief efforts in severely impacted areas.

Related Topics

Water China Million

Recent Stories

Over 629,000 domestic workers in Zambia, majority ..

Over 629,000 domestic workers in Zambia, majority in informal sector

17 minutes ago
 108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

17 minutes ago
 'I was in hell': Fourth virus wave rips through Ro ..

'I was in hell': Fourth virus wave rips through Romania

17 minutes ago
 VC. UOT Nowshera discusses relocation of varsity's ..

VC. UOT Nowshera discusses relocation of varsity's campus

18 minutes ago
 Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Polan ..

Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Poland Over Statement About Border ..

22 minutes ago
 Internship portal launched

Internship portal launched

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.